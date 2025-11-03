Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 578,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,193,000 after buying an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,003.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSCW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.83. 113,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,110. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

