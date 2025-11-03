Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Buys C$863,745.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 133,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$863,745.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,414,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,149,874. This trade represents a 10.42% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.0%
ATH stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. 1,024,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
