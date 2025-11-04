Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 646,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,810. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 99.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

