Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 million.

ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,286. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

