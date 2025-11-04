Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $456.68 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.63 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 95.61% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

