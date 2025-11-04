Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $870,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.3%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.