Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $870,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.3%
Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.
About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
