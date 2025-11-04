Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 62,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

