Elyxium Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PM opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.