Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Terns Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Terns Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,589. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

