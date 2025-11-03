Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (NASDAQ:IONX) Short Interest Down 40.8% in October

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (NASDAQ:IONX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of IONX stock traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,898. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (NASDAQ:IONX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (IONX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of IonQ, Inc (IONQ), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements IONX was launched on Mar 11, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

