Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 542 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 539. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 606.

Pennon Group Trading Down 2.8%

About Pennon Group

PNN traded down GBX 14.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 504. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,073. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 383 and a 52-week high of GBX 624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 490.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

