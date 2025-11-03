Citigroup Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $207.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Generac has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total transaction of $837,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Generac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

