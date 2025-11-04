Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $710.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,717,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,541,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 443,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,617,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 394,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

