Short Interest in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Grows By 44.6%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSGU stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. 21,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpring Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 250.0% during the first quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

