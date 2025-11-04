NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,738 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average of $267.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

