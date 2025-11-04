Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 64,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.29.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
