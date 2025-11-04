Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 64,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

