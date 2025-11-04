Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Capri updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

Get Capri alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Capri by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 13.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 48.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.