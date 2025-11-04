RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0951 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
