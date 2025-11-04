Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $903.9570 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9,780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

