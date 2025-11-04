MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 24,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,290. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

