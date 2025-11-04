MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 24,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,290. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
