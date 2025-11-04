Danaos (DAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $7.17 per share and revenue of $257.6250 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.16). Danaos had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $262.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,846. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.45. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 183.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 115.2% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 46.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

