Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camping World traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.89. 540,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,192,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWH. Loop Capital began coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWH

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after purchasing an additional 247,134 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,331 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,921,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Camping World by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,428,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 108,565 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -53.76%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.