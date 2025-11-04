MultiSensor AI (MSAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 338.72% and a negative return on equity of 126.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect MultiSensor AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MultiSensor AI Stock Performance
MultiSensor AI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,067,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.23.
About MultiSensor AI
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.
