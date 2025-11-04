MultiSensor AI (MSAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 338.72% and a negative return on equity of 126.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect MultiSensor AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MultiSensor AI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,067,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSAI. D Boral Capital raised shares of MultiSensor AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiSensor AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

