Optivise Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $848.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

