iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Increased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJH opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

