Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 864,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,306. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,084,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,653 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

