Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $211,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $784.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

