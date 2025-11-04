Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HFRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. 22,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,619. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 109.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 569,487 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 617,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

