Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $163.55, with a volume of 607229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

