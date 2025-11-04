Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Insider Buys £24,997.20 in Stock

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) insider Lan Tu bought 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20.

Shawbrook Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 380 and a 12-month high of GBX 405.

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance.

