Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
TNGX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 334,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $882.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,386,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,472,501 shares of company stock worth $26,350,320. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
