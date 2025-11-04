Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 334,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $882.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,386,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,472,501 shares of company stock worth $26,350,320. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

