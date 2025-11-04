AEye (LIDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.2350) per share and revenue of $0.0350 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

AEye Trading Down 3.1%

LIDR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,705. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

In other AEye news, Director Luis Dussan sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $103,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,819.12. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $194,117 over the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEye stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIDR Free Report ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AEye worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

