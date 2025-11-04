Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance
Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 39,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $12.77.
About Invvlu Mu Incm
