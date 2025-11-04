Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 39,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Get Invvlu Mu Incm alerts:

About Invvlu Mu Incm

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.