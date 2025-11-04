InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells $184,363.58 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
InterDigital Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.15. 67,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,315. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
