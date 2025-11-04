Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 305.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE DLR traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 297,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,355. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.46 and its 200 day moving average is $170.50.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

