Life360 (LIF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Life360 to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $119.2630 million for the quarter. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. On average, analysts expect Life360 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Life360 stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,573. Life360 has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 301.53 and a beta of 3.42.

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $275,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $826,125. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,172.60. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 154,604 shares of company stock worth $13,774,947 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 6,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

