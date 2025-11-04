Future FinTech Group (FTFT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Future FinTech Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Future FinTech Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Future FinTech Group Competitors 712 3914 8346 269 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Future FinTech Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Future FinTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million -$32.96 million -0.10 Future FinTech Group Competitors $38.89 billion $2.17 billion 11.87

Future FinTech Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group N/A -347.16% -200.95% Future FinTech Group Competitors -37.52% 34.24% -5.38%

Summary

Future FinTech Group competitors beat Future FinTech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.