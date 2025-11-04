Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.10. The stock has a market cap of $781.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

