Financial Survey: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) vs. Renewal Fuels (OTCMKTS:RNWF)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) and Renewal Fuels (OTCMKTS:RNWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and Renewal Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $165.86 million 0.99 $15.50 million ($0.61) -6.17 Renewal Fuels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Renewal Fuels.

44.6% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Renewal Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewal Fuels has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Renewal Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel -15.95% -13.47% -11.14% Renewal Fuels N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FutureFuel and Renewal Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Renewal Fuels 0 0 0 0 0.00

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, barges, and rail cars. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Renewal Fuels

Renewal Fuels, Inc. provides various products and services for consumers and businesses in various sectors. It focuses on the provision of alternative psychedelic treatment solutions; and cultivating of hemp seed genetics. The company also offers professional business solutions; banking services for the cannabis industry; and corporate advisory and management services for small companies. In addition, it provides financial and management advisory services, and financial technology services to customers in various industries comprising legal psilocybin, hemp, and cannabis. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

