Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VITL traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 1,426,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.
In other news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,868 shares of company stock worth $20,692,884. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
