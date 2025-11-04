Next Capital Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

