Head-To-Head Comparison: Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ) vs. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harrison Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrison Global $1.47 million 1.68 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 6.77 -$30.00 million $1.02 88.24

Risk & Volatility

Harrison Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Harrison Global has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harrison Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harrison Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrison Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B beats Harrison Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrison Global

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

