Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Guggenheim

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $157.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.79. 105,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after buying an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 219,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

