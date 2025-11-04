Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

