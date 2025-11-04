DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $320.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.03.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.20. 1,123,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

