Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $26.6420 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.49). Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ZVRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 740,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

