Head to Head Contrast: Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.51%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Augusta Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -191.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -10.13

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

