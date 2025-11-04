Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 184,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 1,366,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,883. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

