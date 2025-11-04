J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.