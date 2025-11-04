Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director Kristen Lee Heck Buys 611 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) Director Kristen Lee Heck bought 611 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $24,922.69. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,763.44. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 108.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

